Deutsche Telekom to Offer Apple TV 4K to New and Existing Customers

With Apple TV 4K, customers can use the Apple TV app to watch Apple TV+ and Apple TV channels, and have the opportunity to buy or rent thousands of newly released movies, classic favorites, and TV shows. Customers can also enjoy Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and thousands of other apps, including games, fitness, and education — all through one device built for the biggest screen in the home.

“With Apple TV 4K we offer a perfect range of the best TV and excellent hardware with unique comfort to our customers. Thanks to the automatic login, our customers can immediately and easily access their favorite content on MagentaTV. The remote control developed for MagentaTV and certified by Apple also creates an extraordinary and unique customer experience. By this we are setting new standards on the TV market.” says Michael Schuld, Head of TV at Telekom.

MagentaTV will offer customers the powerful zero sign-on experience from Apple, which further simplifies signing in and getting customers to the content they love with ease on Apple TV 4K. With zero sign-on, Apple TV 4K will automatically install the MagentaTV app and sign them in — no need to enter a username and password.

Apple TV 4K delivers the highest quality cinematic experience of stunning 4K HDR visuals and immersive sound with Dolby Atmos And with a simple tap of the AirPlay icon on their iPhone, iPad or Mac, MagentaTV users can stream their favorite content, including videos, music, photos and more, directly from their Apple device to the TV connected to Apple TV 4K.

Eligible Deutsche Telekom customers receiving Apple TV 4K can also enjoy a limited time offer of three months of Apple TV+ included for free, so they can watch Apple Originals from the world’s greatest storytellers on the Apple TV app.** On Apple TV+, subscribers can enjoy series like “Ted Lasso,” “The Morning Show,” “For All Mankind,” and “Servant,” as well as movies like “Greyhound,” “Palmer” and “Wolfwalkers.”

Deutsche Telekom customers will also receive an exclusive remote control that has been optimized for MagentaTV. For example, customers can jump directly to MagentaTV's EPG with just one push of a button. Customers can also use a separate button to access Siri for voice control.

Also starting from July 20, 2021, Deutsche Telekom customers with the MagentaTV Stick can access Apple TV+, Apple’s video subscription service offering award-winning original shows, movies and documentaries, on the Apple TV app.

Apple TV 4K is available as either a purchase or rental package. The purchase price is 199 euros. The rental version is available for 10 euros per month. A MagentaTV rate with mobile use is required to use MagentaTV on Apple TV 4K. The minimum contract term is either one or 24 months.