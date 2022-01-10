Digital X 2021 wins four industry Oscars

Every year, BEA World presents international awards for events and live communication. They are considered one of the most important international industry awards. Digital X 2021 inspired more than 20,000 participants in more than 100 locations. Around 300 top international speakers gave presentations on five stages in Cologne. For this, it received four Best Event Awards from the jury:

Winner of the Grand Prix of the entire Bea World Festival for Digital X 2021 (Highest overall score of all submissions across all categories)

Gold in the category "Best B2B Event

Gold in the "Organisational Complexity Management" category

Special prize "Press Award" of the international trade press involved

"We have set new standards with Digital X 2021 in Cologne. The awards confirm that we have created something great together with our partners. We are building on this and continuing the Digital X success story this year," says Hagen Rickmann, patron of Europe's largest digitization initiative and Managing Director of Business Customers at Telekom Deutschland, delighted about the four awards.

Digital X will take place in the heart of Cologne on September 13 and 14, 2022. With stages, marketplaces, brand houses and international top speakers, Cologne's city center will once again become a world exhibition of digitization. Digital X is Europe's largest cross-industry digitization initiative. More than 300 national and international partners are involved. Further details on the digitization initiative can be found here and at www.telekom.com/digital-x .