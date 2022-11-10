Why we published a transgender handbook

For this reason, we sat down with people from our company and discussed these questions with them. The result is a guidebook: The Transgender Handbook . It is intended to support colleagues in dealing with people in transition. Meaning, people who adapt their external appearance to their perceived gender identity. Deutsche Telekom promotes an open and honest culture in the workplace and wants all employees to be able to be themselves. At our company, all people should feel welcome and accepted for who they are.

The handbook is intended to serve as a guide when dealing with a topic that is still taboo for many. It aims to support all people at Deutsche Telekom. Regardless of how they identify themselves. In the end, however, it is and remains a guide: none of it is mandatory, none of it is controlled. I will explain to you below why we explicitly emphasize this.

Criticism is not absent

It was clear to us that the topic is polarizing, and we knew that it would bring people onto the scene who have a different opinion. This also includes the fact that many of those who reject the topic are not interested in a discussion. They want to polarize. They do this by taking things out of context and misrepresenting them. Therefore, here are a few introductory words for those who are interested in our view of things.

The criticism was directed primarily against the passage in the handbook that deals with pronouns. For example, if a woman adjusts her gender identity, after that the person usually wants to be talked about as a man. So, for example, "This is his workplace." instead of "This is her workplace." But there are also people who don't identify as either male or female. And these people then sometimes pick what is called a "neo-pronoun." As an example, we mention "nin" and "nimse" in the handbook. So, to stay with the example above, the sentence would then be "This is nimse's workplace.". Admittedly: This sounds unfamiliar and we will probably encounter it less often in everyday life. Whether or not to comply with the request for the self-chosen pronouns is, of course, up to everyone. A completely unproblematic alternative is to use the first name instead: "This is Kim's workplace". No one is forced to use neo-pronouns at Telekom. Nevertheless, we think it is important to inform people that this exists and what the background is.

After the handbook was published, critics mainly referred to these neo-pronouns. An example of how it can be in personal interaction after a transition then quickly turned into the statement that Telekom generally prescribes the use of neo-pronouns instead of the "classic" pronouns and monitors compliance with them. This is, of course, complete nonsense. We expect our employees to treat each other with respect. And that includes respecting the wishes of the other person. The decision is made by each person at Telekom for themselves.

Another widespread misstatement is that we are calling for denunciation. As I said, the guide is a set of recommendations that can be used individually, but not necessarily. What we do not tolerate, however, is discrimination. Like many other companies, Deutsche Telekom therefore has a reporting portal for compliance cases of all kinds. This can also include discrimination or bullying. This is examined on a case-by-case basis. Both are required by law and in the spirit of a good corporate culture and should, in our view, be part of the democratic consensus.

What I find unfortunate about the discussion? That it distracts from the actual purpose of the Transgender Handbook. Namely, to help people during their transition – an already challenging time. And also to sensitize employees in their environment to treat each other with respect.

Our attitude

It's clear that the topic of personal address is just that: personal. It's about our identity. It's about my identity. And that's where emotions boil up. We respect that. We respect all people. And we want to offer the best workplace to all the people who work for us. That includes supporting everyone to be who they are. Diversity requires more than coloring the company logo in rainbow colors for Pride Month. Diversity must be lived. Every day. We are convinced that living diversity is the right way to go.

As Deutsche Telekom, we will continue to promote diversity in all its facets. In 2021, for example, we expanded our Group Policy for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to include all diversity dimensions: Age, gender identity and gender expression, people with different physical and mental abilities, nationality, social and ethnic origin, social status, religion and belief, political opinion, health status, sexual identity and sexual orientation.

We are convinced that diversity makes us better and also more economically successful. This has long been clearly proven by studies. So it's actually common knowledge. But for the skeptics, I'd like to quote a study by McKinsey once again. Executive teams in which women are represented just as much as men are 25 percent more likely to be above average in profitability. Ethnically diverse teams are even up to 36 percent more likely to achieve better results.

But aside from all the studies that provide arguments for the economic success of diversity, there's one thing we can't forget. Namely, what it's all about: people. Their well-being and health. About having fun at work. A working environment free of fear. And that's why any study on the contribution of diversity to success is of secondary importance. Because we at Deutsche Telekom live diversity for one reason: Because it's simply the right thing to do.

