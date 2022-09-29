Show who you are!

That is why there is our Transgender Guide , which supports an inclusive workplace as described in the Telekom VC&E Group Policy.

The guide is intended for everyone and offers help with questions such as "What support is there with regard to transition, coming out and fundamental changes at work?" and "What can I do if discrimination is experienced or observed?" At the same time, the guide is also a source of inspiration for all employees who want to learn more about the topic or provide support.

Transition is a process that begins with a deeply personal decision that may have been made years ago or suppressed for years. Creating a safe and supportive work environment is key. This is the only way everyone can develop their potential and work together effectively. The Transgender Guide is a further step in living diversity and inclusion as a corporate culture.