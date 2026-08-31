Charter of Diversity

All employees deserve respect and appreciation - regardless of gender, nationality, ethnic origin, religion and belief, disability, age, sexual orientation and identity.

The Diversity Charter was founded by Deutsche Telekom together with Daimler, BP Europa SE and Deutsche Bank in December 2006. More than 3,400 companies and public utilities have since joined and new members continue to sign up.

To emphasize its commitment, Deutsche Telekom has become a member of the Diversity Charter's sponsors’ non-profit organization “Charta der Vielfalt e.V.” There we will be involved in the ongoing development of the corporate initiative.