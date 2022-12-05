Designing the Future: Join TEDx on Dec 13!

"Crises and societal change - I'm convinced that new ideas and perspectives can work together to provide us with valuable guidelines for the future," says Monica Dalla Riva, VP of Design and Customer Experience at Deutsche Telekom. "And we designers are key into realizing possible solutions. For this, we need a lively exchange."

Deutsche Telekom is hosting the TEDx Talk on December 13 from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Telekom Design Gallery.

Join the Event here, via live stream .

The event brings together personalities whose unconventional design ideas are intended to lead to sustainability - whether through networking, business ideas, products, fashion or art.

On stage alongside Monica Dalla Riva:

TV presenter and networking expert Janine Steeger.

Founder and business angel Fridtjof Detzner.

Artist and designer Anne Duk Hee Jordan.

Fashion designer and sustainability ambassador Magdalena Schaffrin.

Process engineer and start-up founder Anne Lamp (not in the picture).

Artistic Program: Fiona & The Kibbelings

More info in English here .

The TEDx team promises good stories about unconventional, creative ideas " whose unconventional design ideas and success stories are driving change toward sustainability." After all, the ability to think critically and visualize innovative and better solutions to problems is a fundamental definition of design, they say. Society will need design skills more than ever. "I can only underline that," says Monica Dalla Riva. "And I cordially invite everyone to think outside the box together."

About TED

TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading. Started as a four-day conference in California 30 years ago, TED has grown to support its mission as a independent internet platform around the globe for all curious and inquisitive people. The two annual TED Conferences invite the world's leading thinkers and doers to speak for 18 minutes or less. TED Talks are then made available for free at TED.com.



TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TEDlike experience, in the spirit of ideas worth spreading. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are selforganized.