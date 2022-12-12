Sustainability indices: Deutsche Telekom awarded first place

Deutsche Telekom qualified for the Dow Jones Sustainability Index World (DJSI World) and Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe (DJSI Europe) for the eighth time in a row. Only the best companies in each sector are included in these indices. The basis for inclusion is a very good Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) overall score in the Standard & Poors Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. It is considered as top investment recommendation for sustainability-oriented investors and fund managers.

First place in DJSI World and Europe

In the assessment of sustainability performance in the overarching telecommunications sector, mobile communications and fixed network, Deutsche Telekom is awarded with the first place among the Worldwide and the European telecommunications companies with 93 out of 100 points. In the three core dimensions Economic, Environmental and Social, Deutsche Telekom once again improved its scores compared with the previous year.

Assessment system increasingly demanding

The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment has once again become significantly more demanding this year: new topics, greater depth of detail, stronger influence of controversies and a steadily increasing focus on quantitative targets and performance. High weighting is given to transparency in public reporting, performance in peer comparisons, and the Group-wide anchoring and implementation of strategies and processes.

Across all sectors, more than 2,800 companies worldwide participated in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment in 2022. Out of the assessed participants in the sector "Telecommunication Services" only six Telcos made it into the DJSI World this year, with Deutsche Telekom being the only European Telco in this index.

Rating is a confirmation for our sustainability ambition

"We are very pleased with the great rating and the renewed inclusion in the DJSI World & Europe. Our Board of Management reaffirmed at our Sustainability Day that Telekom has the ambition to become the leading global digital and sustainable telecommunications company. The S&P rating is a confirmation that we are on the right track. At the same time, it is a further incentive for the future to continue with full speed. Being awarded with the first place both in Europe and World is a very valuable recognition of the work of numerous colleagues from different areas of the company," said Melanie Kubin-Hardewig, Vice President Corporate Social Responsibility at Deutsche Telekom, commenting on the result.

Efforts have paid off

With a confirmation of the first place in the DJSI Europe and an improvement from third place last year to the first place in this year's DJSI World, Deutsche Telekom's efforts have paid off again.

Particularly in the following areas, where the Group received the "Best in Class" status with the highest possible score of 100 points: "Business Ethics", "Innovation Management", "Network Reliability", "Risk & Crisis Management", "Environmental Reporting", "Environmental Policy & Management System", "Social Reporting", "Corporate Citizenship & Philanthropy", "Occupational Health and Safety" and "Customer Relationship Management”.

Further very good scores were achieved in the areas of "Operational Eco-Efficiency", "Stakeholder Engagement", "Human Rights", "Supply Chain Management", "Information Security/ Cybersecurity", "Materiality", "Talent Attraction & Retention" and "Human Capital Development".

In addition to the DJSI the T-Share is proud to be listed in other important sustainability indices and is ranked in the top quartile in many of these ESG ratings. Further details here .

DISCLAIMER : S&P Global may change a company's score(s) from time to time in accordance with its methodologies, policies and procedures. As a result of a change in a company's score(s), a company's relative position in the relevant industry may also change.