Telekom and Robbie Williams: "Angels" featuring Beethoven

Robbie Williams made the ultimate leap into the pop Olympus in 1997 with the single "Angels. In cooperation with Deutsche Telekom, the British superstar is thanking his fans with an unprecedented version of his world hit. He is "accompanied" by Ludwig van Beethoven.

"Angels” obviously has a very special place in my heart” Robbie Williams says. "I'm looking forward to the preview of this interesting version on February 28th at Mobile World Congress. For me, it’s fascinating how much technology is now enabling art."

For the project Telekom has used an Artificial Intelligence which already completed Beethovens‘s 10th symphony in 2021. This way, a new version of the song by Beethoven and "Angels“ co-writer Robbie Williams and Guy Chambers could be arranged.

Expanded by the "Moonlight Sonata" and other well-known elements from Beethoven's work, the hit was rewritten in Beethoven style.

For Claudia Nemat, Member of the Board of Management for Technology and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom, the AI version of "Angels" is an important sign: "As Telekom, we are driving digitization forward. For us, this also means consciously focusing on the potential and opportunities offered by technology. And also creating solutions in creative processes. That's why we're particularly pleased to be working with Robbie Williams on one of the best songs in pop history to explore the possibilities of AI creativity."

In the process, a never-before-heard version of the ballad was created.