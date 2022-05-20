Digital X wins Golden Award of Montreux

Digital X 2021 set new standards: Instead of being held at a central conference venue with a large stage, Digital X was immersed in the heart of Cologne life. In more than 100 locations, many of them outdoors, the event attracted more than 20,000 visitors. Around 300 top international speakers appeared on stage. An innovative and courageous concept to bring people together within a pandemic. This convinced the international jury of experts at the Golden Award of Montreux: Digital X 2021 received the Gold Medal in the "Corporate Events" category. The event claimed its place next to MINI, CANAL+, VW, Adidas, Unilever and Coca-Cola, among others.

Since 1989, the Golden Award of Montreux has honored excellence in advertising and multimedia. The creative competition acts as a catalyst for innovation and new trends in the international creative industry. It evaluates works in the main categories TV/Cinema, Print, Poster, Direct Marketing, Digital, Media, Spatial and Event.

In Cologne again on September 13 and 14, 2022

"We are proud to have created a completely new event experience in the heart of Cologne with Digital X 2021. We are continuing this: through concrete use cases, innovations and megatrends, we are inspiring enthusiasm for digitization in Germany together with our partners and customers. Our follow-up in 2022 will once again transform Cologne into the city of the future," says Hagen Rickmann, patron of Europe's largest digital initiative and Director Business Customers at Telekom Deutschland GmbH. The Golden Award of Montreux is the third international award for Digital X. The event won the international Heavent Award 2022 for best event. It also received four industry Oscars at the Best Event Awards World Festival (BEA World): overall winner, Gold twice and a special award.

Digital X will return to the heart of Cologne on September 13 and 14, 2022. With stages, marketplaces, brand houses and top-class speakers, Cologne's city center will once more become the world exhibition of digitalization in 2022. Digital X is Europe's largest cross-industry digitization initiative. More than 300 national and international partners are involved. Further details on the digital initiative can be found here and at www.telekom.digital-x .