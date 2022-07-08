Here we go: Snapdragon Spaces program startups are on board

The event even took place in person and on site in Berlin. That was a special experience! The personal contact among the individual teams and the exchange with the mentors from Telekom as well as the employees from Qualcomm is a particularly important factor. This kick-off created an initial "we-feeling" and provided a boost of motivation to successfully implement the creative ideas for the new augmented reality (AR) platform Qualcomm Spaces.

Here’s what the platform is all about: Qualcomm is developing Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer platform, a hardware vendor-independent, scalable AR platform. That's because scalability and the prospect of high customer reach have been particularly challenging for AR creators. Together with T-Mobile USA and NTT Docomo, we are the exclusive partner of Qualcomm to develop the emerging ecosystem and bring it to market. It's a great opportunity and a winning partnership. Experts from Qualcomm and Telekom will be actively involved in the program, supporting the teams in a variety of ways.

The range of startups was wider than ever, says Tim Akgül, Program Manager at Hubraum. Not only thematically, but also geographically: We have Caribbean spirit from Trinidad / Tobago on board for the first time with Team Dingole.

Thematically, Education & Training play a major role, but there are also ideas on Social & Communication, Gaming & Entertainment and Fitness & Wellness. By the way, the program is also running in parallel in the U.S. with our colleagues T-Mobile US and their "Accelerator" incubator. We have, of course, coordinated closely and passed the ball.

The teams now have until mid-October to show what is possible with Qualcomm Spaces and will develop exciting new innovative use cases for AR glasses. With AR technology, we are at the beginning of something great new. I find it extremely exciting to now join the teams and our partners on the journey and explore the potential of this augmented reality!



These are the teams