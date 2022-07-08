Here we go: Snapdragon Spaces program startups are on board

The event even took place in person and on site in Berlin. That was a special experience! The personal contact among the individual teams and the exchange with the mentors from Telekom as well as the employees from Qualcomm is a particularly important factor. This kick-off created an initial "we-feeling" and provided a boost of motivation to successfully implement the creative ideas for the new augmented reality (AR) platform Qualcomm Spaces.
Here’s what the platform is all about: Qualcomm is developing Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer platform, a hardware vendor-independent, scalable AR platform. That's because scalability and the prospect of high customer reach have been particularly challenging for AR creators. Together with T-Mobile USA and NTT Docomo, we are the exclusive partner of Qualcomm to develop the emerging ecosystem and bring it to market. It's a great opportunity and a winning partnership. Experts from Qualcomm and Telekom will be actively involved in the program, supporting the teams in a variety of ways.
The range of startups was wider than ever, says Tim Akgül, Program Manager at Hubraum. Not only thematically, but also geographically: We have Caribbean spirit from Trinidad / Tobago on board for the first time with Team Dingole.
Thematically, Education & Training play a major role, but there are also ideas on Social & Communication, Gaming & Entertainment and Fitness & Wellness. By the way, the program is also running in parallel in the U.S. with our colleagues T-Mobile US and their "Accelerator" incubator. We have, of course, coordinated closely and passed the ball.
The teams now have until mid-October to show what is possible with Qualcomm Spaces and will develop exciting new innovative use cases for AR glasses. With AR technology, we are at the beginning of something great new. I find it extremely exciting to now join the teams and our partners on the journey and explore the potential of this augmented reality!
These are the teams
- Patch XR: develops a creative environment that lets you build brand new instruments and play electronic music in the metaverse. Create interactive worlds with the building blocks of sound. Explore an unlimited environment that looks to the future of human computer interface and the endless possibilities of your imagination
- Dingole: Creates immersive technologies to tell compelling stories and address the main pain points for seniors learning to play a musical instrument. Virtual instrument responds directly and intuitively to the gestures of the user; generating visual, auditory and haptic feedback in real time.
- Zoe Immersive: No code platform empowering anyone to build and play 3D interactive experiences. It’s the perfect tool to engage new generations to create, learn and play!
- Spree Interactive: Transforms venues into a free roam and multiplayer entertainment space allowing up to 6 or 10 players to indulge in family friendly, educational, and Esport games that are sure to draw return visits.
- QuarkXR: is an agnostic Cloud streaming platform for XR devices. They build an AR product “Control Room AR” a productivity and conferencing tool for AR devices with the goal of replacing current PC monitors
- Tiny Giant Heros: Is an AR app for children to help them grow healthy emotional intelligence, engaged by variety of AR animal friends through the power of play & interactive storytelling in social & emotional learning developed by experts.
- vSpatial: Be productive accessing your remote devices via XR from anywhere. We believe vSpatialis the bridge between android powered devices and the horsepower of PCs.
- 3DforScience: a Medical Animation Studio focused on helping healthcare companies to communicate through our 3D Medical Animation Services and interactive content
- Zaubar: ZAUBAR is a platform enabling Creators to tell their stories with social & immersive location-based experiences, powered by AR, AI and Collectibles
- Syncreality: SyncReality is the prime XR design tool, that automatically maps virtual content to physical spaces.
- Mixed.World: Creates Virtual Places -a holographic collaborative 3D Maps experience, that let's you travel the world with your friends in Mixed Reality.