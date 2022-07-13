Telekom Electronic Beats on Roblox

Following the successful launch of "Beatland," the virtual club experience on the Roblox, Telekom Electronic Beats is now enhancing the gaming experience.

"The metaverse is still uncharted territory for all of us. With our virtual world Beatland on Roblox, we have created an environment that allows us to test the potential in the metaverse," explains Dirk Edingloh, Senior Expert International Market Communications at Telekom. "The response and acceptance from our target group after the launch was very high. That's why we don't see Beatland as a one-off event, but as a permanent virtual experience that allows young target groups to experience our brand in a playful way."

As a new offering, the makers have now integrated an obstacle course into the virtual TV tower. Users have to climb the course and complete various tasks on the way to the top. Those who complete the obstacle course are rewarded with the 5G jetpack experience, i.e. the jump with the rocket backpack.

By completing additional tasks like a scavenger hunt, new Verch items (virtual merchandising products) such as the 5G jetpack, a 5G helmet, 5G speaker wings or the 10G satellite can also be acquired.

The world of "Beatland" was developed by The Gang from Sweden, one of the world's leading Roblox Creator Studios, in collaboration with the art direction and design studio Yukiko from Berlin and animation artist Jack Sachs. To ensure user safety in the virtual environment of “Beatland”, the team worked closely with the FSM (Freiwillige Selbstkontrolle Multimedia-Diensteanbieter). Thus, the Metaverse experience brings together young people from all over the world to experience music culture in a completely new way.

About Telekom Electronic Beats

Since 2000, the European-wide Telekom Electronic Beats music project has been echoing the ongoing evolutions of music, design, art, fashion, and new technologies. Virtually no other brand initiative has had such lasting, influential involvement in music culture. The project focuses on Web3 experiences, streamings, audiovisual content, as well as live events.

