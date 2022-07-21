Telekom is committed to a network that is open to the world and accessible to all, creating a space for a variety of opinions and perspectives. For a web without hate, in which all people treat each other with respect.

When individuals turn this digital space into a venue for hate speech, cyberbullying, and social division, it’s up to all of us to take action together and raise our voices. It’s up to us not to ignore when others become victims. It’s up to us to not just continue clicking. Not to be silent.

We all ask ourselves how we can counter hate on the internet. So here's an answer: Together. Let's empower those who need help. Support those who are alone. Let's show those who spread hate that they are only a few. When the rest of us stand together, the internet can become a better place. When love is loud, hate doesn't stand a chance.

To do this, we work with partners who inspire people to take action themselves and provide them with the right tool kit. Have a look at what our partners do and offer.

Our partners

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You will soon find the training program of our partners in our "Events" section.