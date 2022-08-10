Louder than the hate: Workshop offerings for more civil courage online

Showing solidarity with those affected and taking a stand is essential when tackling online hate. Haters are in the minority. That’s something that we can and should make clear together. But what can we actually do? All those interested will soon be able to see dates for several workshops from our partners on the events section of the #TAKEPART stories site . Here’s an overview of the approaches that can be taken to tackle this online hate and what the participants can expect to learn in the workshops:

#Ichbinhier: strength through numbers

The Facebook group #ichbinhier has over 40,000 members. The voluntary members tackle haters through counter-speech. And, in doing so, they’re countering hate with one thing: different opinions, political perspectives, age groups, cultures, jobs – in short, diversity.

In the “Civil courage online: confidently dealing with online hate” workshop, the association demonstrates how online discussions can be constructively handled and moderated and shows which strategies are effective against online hate – even in critical situations. More information on #ichbinhier is available here (in German).

Amadeu Antonio Foundation: Strengthening a democratic civic society

For over 20 years, the Amadeu Antonio Foundation has been standing up to right-wing extremism, racism, and antisemitism. By organizing further training courses, the foundation empowers people to get involved. But what can individuals do? Demonstrate civil courage online.

The “Demonstrate civil courage online” workshop shows how we can stand up for a democratic culture and help to protect minorities online.

CORRECTIV: Countering fakes with facts

Whether via news app, Instagram feed, or Google search, anyone who wants information on current political events can now get it with just a few clicks. But there are many fakes among the facts. As a non-profit research hub, CORRECTIV exposes rumors and half-truths. Members of the public are also involved in the investigative research.

In the “Facts against fake news” workshop participants can learn how to check facts and protect themselves against fake news online. More information about CORRECTIV is available here .

Gesicht Zeigen!: Fighting hate with love

Gesicht Zeigen! (Show your face!) is committed to a liberal minded and tolerant Germany. The association encourages people to work actively against racism, antisemitism, islamophobia, homophobia and transphobia, and right-wing extremism.

The “Civil courage online – how can I counter online hate?” workshop shows the participants how to do this and how to change discussions in the long-term via positive messages.