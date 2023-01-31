Deutsche Telekom again included in Bloomberg Gender Equality Index 2023

"We are proud to be included in the index for the sixth year in a row," says Birgit Bohle, Board Member Human Resources and Legal. "At the same time, we see how much work still lies ahead of us, for example, to get significantly more women into management positions. The GEI Index raises the bar every year and helps us identify and implement gender-related priority issues."

The GEI 2023 is global in scope and has no ranking. It represents 45 countries and regions, including, for the first time, companies based in Luxembourg, Ecuador and Kuwait. Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financial, technology and utility companies. Both the survey and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. As Deutsche Telekom has a market capitalization of US$1 billion, we are eligible for inclusion in the Index and utilize it as a successful addition to our investment profile.

For more information on the GEI click here .