Telekom stage program in the live stream

War, geopolitical and climatic crises, living with the virus, social and economic changes: In a world of often painful upheaval, staying connected means a lot. As Europe's leading telecommunications provider, Deutsche Telekom is doing everything it can to make this possible. Here, technology must not be an end in itself, but must always serve the good - be it sustainability, digital participation, network security and reliability, or intuitive applications.

"Giving technology a heartbeat"

For Deutsche Telekom, it's about people-centered technology as much as it is about ethics. Deutsche Telekom and its technologies as trusted companions for people: This culminated in its trade fair slogan this year, "Giving technology a heartbeat."

VIDEO Deutsche Telekom invites you to experience all this live at its booth in Barcelona. It shows how it accompanies business customers in their ventures. How it enables global services with partners and a network that is open to the latest digital developments. Even in remote locations. And how it helps consumers to organize their everyday lives simply and securely with digital services. In short: (network) technologies at their best and exclusive glimpses behind the scenes. And in all of this: sustainability.

Don't miss a thing

Visitors will find Telekom at Booth 3M31 in Hall 3 at the Barcelona exhibition center. You can follow the entire program in a live stream at mwc.telekom.com/2023 . Information about the top speakers can be found there too.

We are looking forward to MWC Barcelona and hope to welcome many people there in person. We will keep you up to date with the most important news in our special section at www.telekom.com .

Visit us - in Barcelona or on the web.

Experience our products and services live. From February 27 to March 2, 2023, you will find Deutsche Telekom in Hall 3 at Booth 3M31 and in Hall 8.1 at Booth 8.1C14 in 4YFN (“Four years from now”). We look forward to seeing you there. The stage program will be streamed live. For this, please visit: mwc.telekom.com