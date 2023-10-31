We are the most sustainable telecommunications company in Germany

Germany's most prestigious recognition for sustainability

Since 2008, the German Sustainability Award has been presented by the DNP e.V. foundation in cooperation with the German federal government, leading municipal associations, business federations, civil society organizations, research institutions and media houses. 100 expert juries evaluate the sustainability profiles of companies from 100 industries to determine the winners. Each jury is made up of experts from industry practice, civil society, consulting and research. The award is considered Germany's most prestigious recognition for exemplary environmental and social performance.

Multifaceted responsibility

As a leading telecommunications company, Deutsche Telekom takes the responsibility that comes with this position seriously. Part of the company's long-term strategy is to help solve ecological, economic and social challenges. The fact that Deutsche Telekom covers a broad field in its efforts is also reflected in the topic areas evaluated by the juries of the German Sustainability Award. The following areas were assessed by the jury for the award:

Digital infrastructure with affordable and fast access for all,

Measures and solutions for education for end customers,

Measures for sustainable handling of end-customer data,

Measures for consumer protection and fair and transparent interaction with end customers,

Measures for transformation into a climate-neutral company,

Greenhouse gases in the corporate balance sheet,

Measures for transformation into a circular economy.

Green networks and digital participation

Deutsche Telekom wants to play an active role in shaping the future, for example in climate protection. The telecommunications provider's networks already run on green energy. The Group aims to be climate-neutral in its own business operations by 2025 and across the entire value chain by 2040 at the latest. There are also plans to implement a circular economy around network technology in Europe by 2030.

To solve social challenges, the company is also strongly committed to network expansion and digital participation. In 2022, Deutsche Telekom has invested 5.7 billion euros in the expansion of the green network in Germany and is targeting coverage of 99 percent of the population by 2025. With initiatives such as "Together for no hate speech" or "ShareWithCare," the Group also helps people to move confidently on the internet and to handle data responsibly. Last but not least, with targeted programs Deutsche Telekom promotes digital media skills among senior citizens and children.

