Sustainability reporting honored once again

The company received the ESG TRANSPARENCY AWARD for its transparent reporting on progress, initiatives and projects in environmental and social sustainability as well as governance. The award recognizes the transparent presentation of all sustainability measures as part of verifiable ESG reporting and the integration of forward-looking sustainability concepts into corporate strategies.

The ESG TRANSPARENCY AWARD is presented annually by EuPD Research. EuPD Research is an international market research and consulting company with a special focus on renewable energies and corporate health. The evaluation criteria for the award take into account all relevant aspects in the areas of E, S and G and are based on the applicable regulations, global standards and frameworks.

An integrated sustainability strategy

Deutsche Telekom pursues a holistic sustainability strategy and an integrated approach in the areas of Environment (E), Social (S) and Governance (G). The principle of “acting responsibly” is firmly anchored in our corporate strategy. Transparent communication of our goals, initiatives and progress is the basis for our credibility.