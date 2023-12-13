Tim Höttges presents Christmas video.

In the new video "Ho-Ho-Holzhütte", Tim Höttges sets up his own mulled wine stand - once again dressed in a tasteful Christmas sweater. Meanwhile, the amateur craftsman humorously lists where Deutsche Telekom was successful in 2023: FTTH, mobile communications, service, broadcasting the World Basketball Championship and many other topics. To this end, he saws, hammers and planes and points out the high level of regulation in his industry with a little side-swipe at the "expansion regulation". Also on board this year: his two dachshunds Anton and Otto.

The clip, which the Deutsche Telekom CEO posted on his own LinkedIn and Instagram channels today, is just under eight minutes long. The video will also be published on YouTube and via external and internal Telekom channels. It was developed and produced by Deutsche Telekom together with the agency lajong, Bremen. This year, there are also outtakes with nice mishaps from the shoot on Telekom premises. VIDEO