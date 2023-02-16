Disturbance in Frankfurt fixed

Update 02-16-2023: Our technicians have acted quickly on-site and restored the lines. We can see that the measures are taking effect.

02-15-2023 - Late yesterday afternoon, a drill cut four fiber optic cables from Deutsche Telekom during third-party construction work on a rail line in Frankfurt. As a result, Lufthansa is also experiencing IT problems.

Two cables have already been repaired overnight by our technical team and many customers are already back online. We are continuing to work at high pressure on the repairs. The situation is improving continuously.

To ensure that customers can still be reached, they can request free call forwarding to their mobile devices from our customer service. The service is available 24/7 via the toll-free number 0800 330 1000. If the waiting time is too long, customers can also arrange for a callback service. This is automatically offered when calling in the voice menu.