MWC 2023: Trade show with "heartbeat"

Day four: March 2, 2023

Network APIs - sounds unwieldy, but at the Mobile World Congress it is becoming increasingly clear: the hidden little helpers will soon bring us innovations. Little helpers? Yes, such "Application Programming interfaces" give software specialists access to certain network properties. For example, for the smooth and fine holograms that we will all be able to see of ourselves during video calls in the future. So network APIs are the stars of the fourth day of the fair.

FS

Day three: March 1, 2023

Sustainable packaging, road safety, easy collaboration in companies and rules for AI ... Trade fair Wednesday also brings many examples of how Deutsche Telekom wants to improve people's lives. Today's photo blog also spotlights more of those who are on hand at the trade fair stand every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the many interested visitors. Fotoshow

Day two: February 28, 2023

Lots of technology - from "IoT" to "Network APIs". Plus a day of inspiring presentations and on-stage discussions. Did you know that diamonds can be made from dirty air? Here are our photo impressions from the trade show Tuesday. FOTOSHOW

Day one: February 27, 2023

Day one of the trade show: Full house at the Deutsche Telekom booth. Hundreds of interested people on site and at the press conference via livestream. The focus: strong networks and products and services for people, at home and on the move, for business and pleasure. For example, seamless satellite connections. And: sustainability. The press conference was the highlight at the start of the trade show. Review day one in our photo show. FOTOSHOW