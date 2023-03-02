MWC: Telekom booth with a lot of heartbeat

Deutsche Telekom booth: modern, inspiring and exciting

MWC Barcelona is the largest international trade fair in the telecommunications industry. With around 2,400 exhibitors from all over the world, it shows what is possible today and in the future. The Deutsche Telekom booth attracted around 20,000 visitors this year. That's comparable to the time before the Covid pandemic. Thanks to impressive light installations, the Deutsche Telekom booth was transformed into a world of magenta and green - making it a highlight at the trade fair. The booth invited interested people to experience and participate. But it wasn't just the visuals that were impressive - the stage program was also impressive across the board. More than 40 inspiring keynotes from Deutsche Telekom or its subsidiaries and top speakers from the industry were on display. The response from the trade fair audience shows: Deutsche Telekom's appearance is modern, inspiring and exciting.

Shaping a better future together

"At MWC, we inspired visitors with our solutions and offered real added value: for example, with inspiring presentations by Kate Crawford, Daan Roosegaarde and Bruce Schneier. In addition to a circular stand concept, furniture made of recycled plastic implemented Deutsche Telekom's claim to sustainability," said Antje Hundhausen, Vice President Brand Experience. "For us, it wasn't just about product staging and cultivating business relationships. Above all, it was about shaping a better future together."