HR Factbook for the 2022 financial year

It bundles information about our corporate culture as well as the diversity, skills and performance potential of our employees. You can also find more on management engagement and what we are doing for the occupational health and safety of our colleagues. It gives you an overview of personnel costs, and data on recruitment and fluctuation complete the comprehensive picture of our human resources work.

video Details on these topics are provided in the form of tables and diagrams, supplemented by short explanatory texts.

Key metrics for 2022

A total of 206,759 employees works for Deutsche Telekom in 34 countries.

An average full-time employee at Deutsche Telekom generated revenue of EUR 542,000 in 2022.

The number of O365 Modern Groups created increased by almost 45 percent compared to the previous year to 65,320.

On average, our employees spent 4.5 days a year in further training, 3.6 of which digitally.

The proportion of digital experts worldwide is 19.7 percent.

Female quota in the total workforce is 35.7 percent.

Publication archive The HR Factbooks as well as the personnel reports of the previous years can be found in our publication archive .