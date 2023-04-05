HR Factbook for the 2022 financial year
The HR Factbook for the 2022 financial year provides you with all the key figures relating to Deutsche Telekom's employees.
The HR Factbook for the 2022 financial year provides you with all the key figures relating to Deutsche Telekom's employees.
It bundles information about our corporate culture as well as the diversity, skills and performance potential of our employees. You can also find more on management engagement and what we are doing for the occupational health and safety of our colleagues. It gives you an overview of personnel costs, and data on recruitment and fluctuation complete the comprehensive picture of our human resources work.
video Details on these topics are provided in the form of tables and diagrams, supplemented by short explanatory texts.
Publication archive The HR Factbooks as well as the personnel reports of the previous years can be found in our publication archive .