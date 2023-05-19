T Challenge: Pitches and award
On May 23, 2023, the top teams participating in this year’s T Challenge will pitch their solutions to the jury and the winners will be awarded. You can join the event via live stream.
On May 23, 2023, the top teams participating in this year’s T Challenge will pitch their solutions to the jury and the winners will be awarded. You can join the event via live stream.
Contestants from 53 different countries submitted ideas for this year’s T Challenge. On the demo day on May 23, 2023, twenty teams of innovators will take to the stage at DT headquarters in Bonn, Germany to present their solutions driving change utilizing Web3 in telecommunications to the panel of judges. You can access the live stream of the event using this link: telekom-challenge.com
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1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. (CEST)
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opening and pitches
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6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (CEST)
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panel session “Web3 in Telecommunications: Unlocking the Future of Connectivity and Customer Experience”
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8:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. (CEST)
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award ceremony