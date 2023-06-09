First place for sustainable engagement with #NoHateSpeech

Telekom stands for a network that connects people. Everyone should be able to benefit equally from the opportunities of the digital world. Hate, incitement and disinformation endanger our coexistence on the Internet, discourse shifts and diversity of opinion is lost. This is damaging our democracy. With the #NoHateSpeech initiative, Telekom has been promoting respectful interaction on the Internet according to democratic rules since summer 2020. With high-reach campaigns on TV, radio and in cinemas and a wide range of offers, Telekom raises awareness and empowers society to take action against hate. Telekom works closely with like-minded external partners.

Award for campaign against hate

The German Award for Sustainability Projects honors companies and organizations that promote sustainable projects and implement committed ideas for the environment and society. The high-caliber jury from business, science and the media is guided in its selection by the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Under the patronage of Brigitte Zypries, former German Federal Minister of Economics and Technology, the prize was awarded by the German Institute for Service Quality in cooperation with the news channel ntv and the DUP Unternehmer.

"We are very pleased to receive the first-place award, as it underscores the social dimension of sustainability," says Marike Mehlmann-Tripp, Cluster Lead Social Engagement. Through various national and international initiatives, Telekom will continue to work on enabling digital participation and promoting cohesion in the digital society.

