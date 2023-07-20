Comenius Awards for Teachtoday and SCROLLER.

The Comenius EduMedia Award has been presented since 1995 by the Society for Education, Information and Media (Gesellschaft für Pädagogik, Information und Medien e.V.) and honors didactic educational media that are outstanding in terms of pedagogy, content and design. This year, a jury of experts from six European countries, consisting of scientists, specialists and educational practitioners, evaluated more than 200 educational media. The Teachtoday initiative impressed the jury with its outstanding didactic and media quality and won awards in the categories "IT, Communication and Media Education" and "General Multimedia Products.

The Teachtoday initiative supports children and young people, parents and grandparents, and educational professionals with everyday tips and materials for safe and confident media use. The initiatives include the Toolbox , which offers more than 100 formats to promote media and democratic skills among young people, and the children's magazine SCROLLER . The magazine has been published since 2021 as an interactive format and teaches children aged nine to twelve media skills at eye level. Special attention is paid to the accessibility of the multimedia elements and the integration of a read-aloud function.

With a wide range of projects and initiatives, Telekom is committed to ensuring that all people can use the many opportunities offered by digitization safely, competently and confidently without fear of exclusion or hatred. Media and democratic competence are crucial to being able to use digital media safely and on one's own responsibility.