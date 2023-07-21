We all decide whether we leave the net to hate

Telekom is committed to a net that is open-minded, welcoming and accessible for everyone, with room for different perspectives and opinions. For a network without hate, where people treat each other with respect.

When individuals use this digital space to disparage, offend, or hate other people, it's up to all of us not to look away or keep scrolling, but to make a clear decision against any form of hate speech.

Every single comment makes a difference to the net that we live in. Every single positive comment helps and supports someone. Because the consequences of hate speech are not only borne by the person affected, but also by us as a society.

In individual cases, lives can be affected

Anxiety attacks, depression and even physical effects are many times higher among those affected by hate speech than in the rest of the population. With the conscious decision to keep one's own comments and thus personal interaction online respectful and sociable, a net without hate can begin. And we support supporting those affected by hatespeech.If this works out for all of us is up to all of us.

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Every comment directed at another person leaves traces in that person's life. Hate speech, though an online phenomenon, always intrudes real life with real consequences. For young people it is especially hard to bear. Because the digital space is a significant part of their world. But we can prevent this. If we choose not to tolerate hate, but instead encourage and support others. A simple comment can make such a difference. And we can all make that choice. Because in the end, It’s up to us whether we leave the net to hate.

To help lead the way to a different, more respectful web, we work with many partners who inspire people to take action themselves and give them the right toolkit. Take a look at what our partners are doing and offering: Here is a small selection.

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