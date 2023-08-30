Digital X 2023: TechBoost pushes megatrend “Connected Business”

In everyday business, everything communicates with each other: departments, people and machines. This is how "Connected Business", one of the megatrends of Digital X 2023, can be described. TechBoost lives and represents it at its best. In the "Stadtgarten Quartier" in Cologne's Stadtgarten, 70 top entrepreneurs will show a solution for many digitization challenges from September 20.

For two days, the Cologne Stadtgarten will become a melting pot of innovations. In keeping with the trade fair motto "Be digital. Stay human.", they serve progress in our most important living environments. Of course, artificial intelligence is also often at play. For example, "Cloud Supplier" presents the IT automation platform MILTON: It combines IT service monitoring and artificial intelligence to automatically solve routine tasks and IT tickets. Or very practical helpers such as Clockin: The clockin app helps SMEs free themselves from paperwork. Working time recording and project documentation are simply digitized. And amberSearch simply knows everything about its own company: Using generative AI, all employees* have intuitive access to internal company information from various data sources. Also, to be experienced in the Stadtgarten: Cognigy , a market leader in conversational AI. Uncomfortable waiting times in customer hotlines are now a thing of the past. The service features natural language and can be used on many channels.

When it comes to sustainability, Moot and GreenFlash show off their skills. "Made out of trash" makes upcycling suitable for the masses: existing materials find their way back into the cycle and experience an upgrade: bed linen becomes T-shirts, sofa cushion covers become bags. But also large and medium-sized companies bring materials back into the cycle with MOOT. GreenFlash is an integrated provider of state-of-the-art photovoltaic systems. The highlight: they are intelligently networked with charging infrastructure, electricity storage and other energy generation sources.

The digital DiHeSys 3D medication printer will whet visitors' appetites, the goAVA avatar will chat with visitors, and the Kinetic Walkway with charging station will allow visitors to recharge their cell phones with self-generated energy. By the way, in addition to the megatrend Connected Business, TechBoost naturally also presents innovations from the areas of sustainability, security and the future of work.

Launched in 2017, "TechBoost" is now an established startup program that supports more than 800 digital startups in Germany and is an innovation partner for business customers. Startups benefit from access to Telekom's business customer network as well as sales and marketing support. The goal is to bring companies and startups together successfully. Numerous partnerships and new business models for SMEs have since been launched.

On the pulse of the future: Future Stage Leading minds from society, business and science will discuss how digitization can make our world more socially just, livable, and sustainable: "Already ahead of the curve - How we innovate without overtaking ourselves?" How do we find the middle ground between innovation and profitability? What does the trade show motto "Be digital. Stay Human." - humans still make the difference despite all the progress. What can Generative AI already do today, where are its opportunities and risks? Progress also includes sustainability: Why does sustainability not have to be a cost factor?



Participants include:

■ Sven Göth , visionary, expert on the living, customer and working worlds of the future, future coach for SMEs

■ Heidrun Twesten , Founder, CEO Impacct GmbH&VC

■ Anders Inset , economic philosopher, visionary, Co-Founder

■ Fränzi Kühne , Member of the Board edding

■ Vera Knauer , procuration, strategy and affiliates, Ortho Innovations GmbH

■ Lara Bothur , LinkedIn Top voice 2023, Corporate Influencer

TechBoost Connect: Discover innovations and become a business partner

If you are specifically looking for the best digital solution for your digitization challenge, Techboost Connect is the place to be. Here, startups and customers find each other to grow together. On the matchmaking platform TechBoost Connect, companies present their business challenge. Startups can apply to this with their innovative solutions. Placed even before the start of the fair, the consultation takes place directly at the fair. VIP access to the city garden included.

Guided tours

For a better overview, themed tours are offered, bookable via the Digital X app.

More at techboost.telekom.com/ , and www.linkedin.com/showcase/telekomtechboostprogramm/