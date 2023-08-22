Initiative “No Hate Speech” receives German Brand Award 2023.

This year, for the 23rd time, absatzwirtschaft and the Bundesverband Marketing Clubs (BVMC) are presenting the Brand Award to companies whose marketing achievements have made a demonstrable contribution to corporate success. A top-class jury of experts from management, marketing, media and agencies decides on the winning brand in each category in a two-stage selection process. This year, special achievements will be honored in the categories of brand management, brand personality and social commitment. Telekom was named the winner in the “Social Commitment” category on Wednesday evening in Düsseldorf for its “ No Hate Speech ” campaign.

Social engagement for a hate-free Internet

Telekom stands for a network that connects people. Everyone should be able to benefit equally from the opportunities of the digital world. “We are the ones who connect people by providing digital infrastructure. So, we in particular must not look the other way when things like this happen,” says Christian Hahn, Head of Marketing Communications, Strategy and Media.

With the “No Hate Speech” initiative, Telekom has been promoting respectful coexistence on the Internet according to democratic rules since summer 2020. With high-reach campaigns on TV, radio, social media and in cinemas, as well as a wide range of offers, Telekom raises awareness and empowers society to take action against hate. In doing so, Telekom works closely with like-minded external partners.

“Behind the “No Hate Speech” initiative is a wide range of measures with which we work together with our partners to promote a net without hate. We are delighted that the initiative has been honored once again and that the work of our brand team, which creatively communicates the initiative to the outside world, has been recognized here for its outstanding performance," says Melanie Kubin-Hardewig, Vice President Group Corporate Responsibility. The current spot is already the fifth launch of the attitude initiative, which is created in collaboration with agencies such as Saatchi & Saatchi, The Goodwins (creative), Mindshare or Emetriq (media), and with which the company has applied for the Brand Award 2023.