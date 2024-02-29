MWC 2024: Deutsche Telekom was once again in the spotlight

"Connecting your world" - this was the motto under which Deutsche Telekom presented highlights relating to its networks, global platforms and artificial intelligence. The compact "cell tower to go", which is already in use, attracted the public to the Deutsche Telekom stand, as did visions of the router of the future and the prototypes of the AI smartphone "for everyone". The same applies to digitization services for various industries and for much more.

Around 27.000 people visited the stand and got a picture of Deutsche Telekom as a trusted companion in people's everyday lives. They experienced how it supports start-ups and developers as well as large companies. "As the Leading Digital Telco, we once again set the pulse for technologies and innovations for a better life in our society,” says Antje Hundhausen, Vice President Brand Experience at Deutsche Telekom. “The brand presence was all about the 2024 soccer year. Deutsche Telekom is the network provider, national sponsor and TV rights holder of EURO 2024. The centerpiece of the trade fair appearance was the extraordinary, interactive 3D LED installation 'Telekom Super Soccer', which captivated all visitors. Here, visitors immersed themselves in AI-generated landscapes and practiced scoring goals. The best players of the day had a chance to win a ticket for EURO 2024. One of the star guests in Barcelona was İlkay Gündoğan, captain of the German national team."

This year's news about Deutsche Telekom highlights spread far beyond the trade fair. They resulted in over 4,200 press reports around the world with a reach of over one billion people. The company was one of around 2,400 exhibitors at the trade fair in Barcelona. For MWC 2024 as a whole, the organizers have already signaled an increase in visitors compared to 2023.