Spacetop: Working on a laptop without a screen

The Spacetop is anything but an ordinary laptop. One thing is missing: the monitor. It only exists "virtually". The screen is displayed in the field of vision of AR glasses using augmented reality (AR). The only hardware besides the glasses is a keyboard that works just like any other keyboard. The practical thing about this is that you can work faster and more comfortably on the move and without prying eyes. The Spacetop is also ergonomically advantageous: the head position is much more natural than when looking at a normal laptop. For example, the Spacetop offers a generously equipped office to take with you in a café or when traveling by train.

100 inches for the future of work

While the average laptop size is 14 inches, the Spacetop AR work surface of 100 inches corresponds to a screen diagonal of around 254 centimetres - a size that is usually only found on screens for home cinemas or conference rooms. This means that the Spacetop offers enough space for as many open windows as necessary. If you turn your head to the side, the field of vision also expands - whether for reading and writing e-mails, surfing, creating presentations or comparing and editing data. With the Spacetop, all of this takes place in one spatial layout and provides a better overview.

More productivity - and more privacy

With the Spacetop, the Israeli start-up Sightful aims to make mobile ("knowledge") work more efficient and facilitate creative decision-maiking. Another special feature is the higher level of privacy. Nobody but the user can see what is visible in the glasses. For example, sensitive company data. Because as Sightful rightly points out about the Spacetop, "If you don't have a screen, nobody can see it!".

Technology behind the augmented reality laptop

The world's first augmented reality laptop went on sale this month. The Spacetop is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1 chip. It has 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage space and comes with the Xreal Light AR glasses. The Spacetop offers a battery life of over five hours, a keyboard including touchpad and integrated webcam as well as its own Spacetop operating system to make the most of the hardware.

5G enables working on the move

In addition to Wi-Fi for at home, the Spacetop also has a 5G modem. This is particularly important for the virtual experience on the move: thanks to 5G, huge amounts of data can be transported through the network at top speed almost in real time. With its high-performance 5G networks, Deutsche Telekom thus offers the best conditions for smooth and jerk-free AR experiences with the Spacetop. More information about the device can be found at: https://www.sightful.com/

Opportunity to test the Spacetop: Mobile World Congress 2024

If you would like to try out the Spacetop, you can contact our experts: At the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the world's largest and most influential connectivity event. From February 26 to 29 at the trade fair in Barcelona, Deutsche Telekom will be showcasing the technology it has in store for the world of today and tomorrow: Innovations for telecommunications networks and the Internet of Things, cyber security, artificial intelligence and more. In short: enriching solutions for the everyday lives of companies and consumers as well as for the environment.

You will find more and more details in advance here in our special in the coming weeks. Information on the Deutsche Telekom stage program will be available here shortly: mwc.telekom.com . Highlight on February 26, 2 p.m.: The Telekom press conference with Claudia Nemat, Member of the Board of Management for Technology & Innovation - on site at stand 3M31 in hall 3 and in the live stream at www.telekom.com/media