Deutsche Telekom leading in DAX-40 for corporate citizenship

Corporate citizenship describes a company's commitment to the environment and society. A successful corporate citizenship approach is pursued just as seriously as the company's core business. It is strategically aligned, professionally managed and measured in terms of its social impact. When implemented well, corporate citizenship leads to a win-win situation for society and the company.

After 2017 and 2021, the consultancy for social change Wider Sense examined the corporate citizenship landscape of the DAX 40 companies for the third time this year. This year, the corporate citizenship approach of three companies - Deutsche Telekom, DHL and SAP - is classified as "integrated" for the first time. These companies have convincingly managed to utilize the potential of corporate citizenship by integrating it into their core business and thus creating demonstrable win-win situations for society and the company. All three companies already received the “strategic” rating in 2017 and 2021.

Integrated approach to responsibility

“We have firmly anchored the principle of “acting responsibly” into our Group strategy. At Telekom, responsibility for sustainability - and thus for the environment, society and good corporate governance - is the responsibility of the entire Board of Management and an integral part of our daily activities. We are very pleased that our approach has been recognized as “integrated” by Wider Sense and that we are among the top DAX-40 companies, which encourages us to continue on our course,” says Melanie Kubin-Hardewig, Vice President Group Corporate Responsibility at Deutsche Telekom.

In order to gain evidence-based insights into the corporate citizenship landscape of the DAX 40 companies, the consultancy examined all DAX 40 sustainability reports and corporate citizenship websites. In addition, 26 CSR managers were interviewed in person and the results were analyzed with experts from the fields of human resources, environment, social affairs, governance reporting, non-governmental organizations and digital corporate citizenship management.

