Deutsche Telekom receives multiple awards for its commitment to the digital society

Deutsche Telekom promotes democratic values in the digital society through a variety of initiatives and campaigns. “Our goal is for everyone to be able to participate responsibly in the digital world. To this end, we work closely with non-governmental organizations and use our campaigns to appeal to society to stand up for democratic values,” says Marike Mehlmann-Tripp, Cluster Lead Social Engagement.

Clear messages for fairness and responsibility

The “No Hate Speech” initiative is committed to an Internet in which everyone can take advantage of the opportunities offered by the digital world without having to fear exclusion or hate. With the latest campaign “ Lights on! Against hate speech! ” Deutsche Telekom is sending a clear signal against hate, racism and anti-Semitism and calling for democratic cohesion in society.

The “ ShareWithCare ” campaign also promotes the ability and willingness to act responsibly online. With this campaign, Telekom has actively participated in the debate about sharing children's photos online and called for a sensitive approach to children's photos on social media.

Recognition for campaigns and commitment

The “No Hate Speech” and “ShareWithCare” campaigns, which were developed in collaboration with the creative agencies Saatchi & Saatchi and Adam & Eve, recently received multiple awards for their creativity and success in the area of social engagement. Mindshare and emetriq were responsible for Media.

Most recently, the “No Hate Speech” initiative received the German Media Award for the second time in the “Best Media Strategy of the Year” category in the “National” category, while “ShareWithCare” won the award in the “Best Media Idea of the Year” category in the “Digital & Social Media” category. The German Media Prize was awarded for the 26th time by the trade magazine W&V and honors the most creative and successful media campaigns of the year. The jury praised Telekom's campaigns in particular for their consistency, their critical examination of their own business area and their clear commitment to social responsibility.

Christian Hahn, Head of Marketing Communications and Media at Deutsche Telekom, has been the initiator of and responsible for the “No Hate Speech” campaigns since their launch in 2020. He was personally honored as “Media Personality of the Year 2024” at the German Media Awards ceremony.

“ShareWithCare” recently received three Gold Stevie Awards in the communication and PR categories “Reputation Management/Brand Management”, “Corporate Responsibility” and “ESG (Environment, Social and Governance)”. The German Stevie Awards are a business prize that recognizes outstanding achievements in the German corporate world.

At the Spotlight Festival for Moving Image Communication, one of the world's most important creative competitions, the “No Hate Speech” initiative received five awards from both the audience and the expert jury, including two gold awards in the “Social Impact” and “Web & Mobile” categories. “ShareWithCare” was also recognized with two awards. Here too, Deutsche Telekom was praised for its clear, socially committed stance.

“With our campaigns, we show that we can all work together for a fair and democratic digital world - we can all make a difference. The recognition of our work makes us proud and strengthens us in our commitment,” says Christian Hahn, Head of Marketing Communications and Media.

