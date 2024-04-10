HR Factbook for the 2023 financial year
The HR Factbook for the 2023 financial year provides you with key figures relating to Deutsche Telekom's employees.
The HR Factbook for the 2023 financial year provides you with key figures relating to Deutsche Telekom's employees.
It offers a comprehensive insight into the diversity of our employees, their skills and potential. You will also learn more about our organizational culture and gain insights into costs and productivity. We also provide data on recruitment, mobility, unforced attrition and information on health and safety at work to complete the comprehensive picture of our human resources work. VIDEO
Details on these topics are provided in the form of tables and diagrams, supplemented by short explanatory texts.
Publication archive The HR Factbooks as well as the personnel reports of the previous years can be found in our publication archive .