Teachtoday International: Media literacy without borders

In order for everyone to benefit equally from the opportunities offered by digitalization, people must be able and willing to act responsibly online. Deutsche Telekom promotes media literacy among young and old with a wide range of services available worldwide - always with the aim of ensuring that everyone can navigate the digital world safely and confidently. The newly launched “ Teachtoday International ” platform now offers an overview of all the Group's media literacy initiatives worldwide.

Global initiatives at a glance

In Germany, the “ Teachtoday ” initiative supports children and young people, parents and grandparents as well as educational professionals with everyday tips and materials on safe and competent media use. At www.teachtoday.org, “Teachtoday International” now presents the Group's global efforts to promote media literacy and digital participation at a glance. The platform offers a comprehensive overview of the activities of the Group's headquarters and its subsidiaries and affiliates, filterable by country and target group.

“Teachtoday International” shows that digital participation at Deutsche Telekom has long transcended national borders: An interactive world map presents media literacy initiatives from currently 12 countries that are aimed at a wide variety of target groups such as children, young people, adults and older people. From promoting educational opportunities for schoolgirls in the United States to providing a safer Internet for senior citizens in Romania - the offerings are diverse.

To ensure accessibility, “Teachtoday International” also offers all texts in plain language.

