Since its opening on July 3, 2014, Biere has developed into a central hub for global cloud infrastructure. From enormous data capacity to advanced sustainability concepts, the Biere data center is a prime example of modern data management. In this article, we take a closer look at ten fascinating facts that make this data center so special and give an insight into the early days of its construction - Happy Birthday, Biere.

10 facts

Family situation: Has a twin, which is located in Magdeburg Square meters: 11,000 square meters in two buildings (Biere I and Biere II) Residents: around 100,000 servers and is the ... ...House of Cloud: Biere plays a central role in Deutsche Telekom's cloud strategy and offers cloud services for both private and business customers. It serves as a key location for the provision of Open Telekom Cloud Services and additionally offers ... Data capacity: Over 970 petabytes of storage capacity. For comparison, a typical DVD contains 4.7 GB of data. This means that a single petabyte is equivalent to the storage space for more than 223,000 DVD-quality movies. Energy efficiency: The data center scores with a PUE value (Power Usage Effectiveness) of less than 1.3 - the closer the value is to 1, the more energy-efficient it is. Sustainability: 100% electricity from renewable energies. Some of the waste heat has been used to heat office buildings and storage areas since 2014. Safety & availability: Biere has a redundant power supply consisting of two independent power circuits to ensure a continuous energy supply. Several emergency power generators and a sophisticated fire protection system ensure maximum data security and availability. Certifications: The data center meets the Uptime Institute's Tier 3 standard, which means it offers 99.982% availability and is easy to maintain without interrupting operations. It is also TÜV IT certified according to DIN EN50600 and is KRITIS certified. The critical infrastructure in accordance with the IT Security Act was last successfully audited by DEKRA in 2024. Awards: In 2023 it was awarded the European Code of Conduct Award for energy efficiency.

10 images

Last but not least, we would like to take you on a visual journey through 10 years of the Biere data center:

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