Initiatives for media literacy honored again with Comenius-EduMedia Award

The Society for Education, Information and Media (Gesellschaft für Pädagogik, Information und Medien) “Johann Amos Comenius” e. V. - has once again presented the Comenius EduMedia Award to outstanding didactic educational media this year. The GPI has been recognizing pedagogical, content-related and creative excellence in media education since 1995. The Comenius Award is the only European media prize that is awarded independently of providers and manufacturers. A specialist jury consisting of experts from science and practice evaluates the submissions according to strict quality criteria.

Award for Teachtoday and SCROLLER

For the third time in a row, “Teachtoday” and “SCROLLER” impressed the jury with their high didactic and media quality and were each awarded an EduMedia seal in the category “Didactic digital media and digital media with educational potential”.

Safe and confident online with Teachtoday and SCROLLER

Deutsche Telekom's Teachtoday initiative supports children and young people, parents and grandparents as well as educational professionals with practical tips and materials on safe and competent media use. The digital children's media magazine SCROLLER teaches children aged nine to twelve media skills at eye level. The constantly expanding digital toolbox on Teachtoday currently offers over 140 formats - including project ideas, video tutorials and exciting quizzes - for adults who work with children and young people aged between 9 and 16 in schools, learning groups or at home. With the Teachtoday Academy, we also offer a platform for adults to expand their knowledge and skills in various areas of digital education.

The offer is available at www.teachtoday.de in seven languages (German, English, Croatian, Montenegrin, Polish, Romanian and Hungarian). An overview of our internationally available platforms and formats can be found on “ Teachtoday International ”.

Media skills for digital inclusion

As Deutsche Telekom, we are committed to ensuring that everyone in the digital society has the opportunity to participate in the digital world. Digital inclusion requires the ability to use digital media safely, competently and confidently. Deutsche Telekom supports people in this by providing free, easy-to-understand and entertaining materials on various aspects of media literacy.

