Ten Years of Top Ratings for Sustainability on the Capital Market

Only the best in each industry are included in these indices. The basis for inclusion is an outstanding Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) overall rating in Standard & Poor's Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. It is considered an influential investment recommendation for sustainability-oriented investors and fund managers.

Deutsche Telekom once again qualified for the "Dow Jones Sustainability Index World" and "Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe" sustainability indices. In the evaluation of sustainability performance in the overarching telecommunications sector, mobile communications and fixed-network, Deutsche Telekom made it to first place among the European telecommunications companies evaluated with 88 out of 100 points. In the global index, the Group is the only European company among the top 5 in the industry. Deutsche Telekom was again able to achieve very good values in the three core dimensions of economic, environmental and social.

Sustainability Assessment with rising demands

The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment has become more challenging again in 2024: new topics, a higher level of detail, the influence of controversy and an ever-increasing focus on quantitative objectives and performance reflect the requirements of the capital market. Transparency in public reporting, performance in peer comparisons and the Group-wide anchoring and implementation of strategies and processes are highly valued.

Across all industries, more than 13,500 companies worldwide were invited to participate in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment in 2024. Out of all participants in the "Telecommunication Services" sector, only seven telecommunications companies were admitted to the DJSI World this year. Deutsche Telekom is the only European telecommunications provider to have made it into this index.

"In times of global crises, strategic and integrated management of ecological and social issues is essential for the resilience and future orientation of companies. We are very pleased with the excellent rating and our renewed inclusion in the DJSI World and Europe. Solid ESG ratings are important guidance for the capital market and for investors who value sustainable changes in their investments," says Melanie Kubin-Hardewig, Head of Corporate Responsibility at Deutsche Telekom.

Telekom scores „Best in Class“

Deutsche Telekom's efforts have paid off in particular in the following areas, where the Group received the best possible rating and "Best in Class" status with 100 points: "Transparency & Reporting", "Business Ethics", "Energy", "Climate Strategy", "Water" and "Tax Strategy".

Other areas with above-average ratings are: "Human Rights", "Policy Influence", "Environmental Policy & Management", "Labor Practices", "Occupational Health & Safety", "Risk & Crisis Management", "Customer Relations" and "Privacy Protection". In addition to the DJSI, the T-share is proudly listed in other important sustainability indices and placed in the top quartile in many of these ESG (Environment-Social-Governance) ratings. More details here .

DISCLAIMER: S&P Global may change a company's score(s) from time to time in accordance with its methodologies, policies and procedures. As a result of a change in a company's score(s), a company's relative position in the relevant industry may also change. All values mentioned in the text refer to the score release of 20.12.2024.