Five Years of the #NoHateSpeech-Initiative

When people in Germany think of Telekom, they think of strong networks, fiber optics, 5G, and technological innovation. For many, however, the company’s clear stance on societal issues has also become part of its corporate identity. By now, roughly every second person in Germany is aware of Telekom’s efforts against hate, agitation, and disinformation online.

The initiative launched in summer 2020 together with more than 40 partner organizations to promote respectful online interactions and has been ongoing ever since. For this, the company was honored with the Gold Effie Award* in the “Evergreen” category in November 2025 — an honor recognizing five years of consistent commitment against digital violence. For the jury, it was clear: such a stance strengthens both the brand and society.

Jay’s story as an emotional opening

The initiative began in the pandemic year 2020, when Telekom issued a public appeal calling on people to stop tolerating online hate — words must not become weapons, was the message. A central element of the campaign was a spot telling the story of Jay, a young trans man who had become a victim of hate on the internet because of his personal history.

The Effie award ceremony brought a reunion with Jay, who looked back on that time with great emotion. “The campaign gave me the platform to tell my story and show that hate and agitation hurt people. Back then, it took a lot of courage for me to speak publicly about it. But after the video aired on television, in cinemas, on YouTube, and on social media, I received a lot of positive feedback and support. My experience encouraged others to be true to their identity — that touches me deeply. To this day, people still ask me about the campaign.”

His story was the emotional starting point for a much larger journey: The initiative #NoHateSpeech evolved into a comprehensive and long-term societal commitment. Other highlights of the initiative included the social experiment “Dream Job: Influencer” with Diana zur Löwen and Eko Fresh, the 95-voices choir project “You’re the Voice,” campaigns against hate in sports with FC Bayern, a spot raising awareness about disinformation online, and most recently the “Open your eyes” campaign.

A broad range of measures for 5 years

However, the commitment goes far beyond individual spots and actions. The initiative includes a wide range of activities:

Numerous partner organizations from civil society, science and education work to make digital spaces safer.

Educational and awareness resources on medienabersicher.de provide knowledge for all age groups: practical guidance, teaching materials, workshops, training sessions, and concrete support services.

Podcast season “Digital Crime – When Words Become Weapons”: Experts and affected individuals shared real cases of digital violence. The series vividly illustrated how significant the problem is and the options available for defending oneself.

International Telekom initiatives , including in markets such as Austria, Poland, Slovakia, and North Macedonia, also address the topic and implement their own formats.

All these activities pursue a shared goal: empowering people to show civil courage, strengthening those affected, and giving a voice to the silent majority. Not looking away — but taking action. Not resigning — but standing in solidarity.

Despite all previous successes, the topic remains relevant. Even after five years, our commitment is needed. Together with you and our partner network, we will continue to advocate for respectful, safe and secure interactions online.

* The Effie Award honors campaigns that create real impact and achieve clearly measurable results.