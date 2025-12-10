Human Rights: Our Shared Responsibility

Since its founding more than three decades ago, Deutsche Telekom has been committed to sustainable business practices. Global human rights and environmental protection are at the core of its actions. Today, the values of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, dignity, freedom, justice, and peace, are just as relevant as they were when first declared, and Deutsche Telekom stands firmly behind this global promise.

Since its founding more than three decades ago, Deutsche Telekom has been committed to sustainable business practices. Global human rights and environmental protection are at the core of its actions. Today, the values of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, dignity, freedom, justice, and peace, are just as relevant as they were when first declared, and Deutsche Telekom stands firmly behind this global promise.

Clear stance on respect for human rights

“For us, respecting human rights is not an externally imposed obligation but an expression of our deep convictions and sense of responsibility. To put it simply: we act with respect and integrity. This is how we build trust and shape a future worthy of human dignity," says Birgit Bohle, Member of the Board of Management for Human Resources and Legal Affairs at Deutsche Telekom.

Through its policy statement on human rights, Deutsche Telekom defines and addresses both internal and external obligations. These include its Group-wide Code of Human Rights as well as the annual preparation of a report on risks identified in its supply chain . The policy statement discloses Deutsche Telekom’s measures for mitigating risks and sets clear expectations for employees and suppliers.

Cooperation for a sustainable future

“Human rights are non-negotiable for us. That’s why we actively participate in initiatives like the Joint Alliance for Corporate Social Responsibility (JAC), working alongside strong partners to safeguard sustainable supply chains,” stresses Christian Illek, Chief Financial Officer of Deutsche Telekom.

The Joint Alliance for Corporate Social Responsibility (JAC), co-founded by Deutsche Telekom in 2010, is a global collaboration among telecommunications companies aimed at strengthening social and environmental responsibility across global supply chains in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector. Together, the alliance achieves greater impact. The results of recent years are encouraging: Joint auditing activities have identified hundreds of anomalies in ICT supply chains each year, which were addressed with specific action plans and consistently monitored until resolved. Details can be found in the “JAC Annual Report” on the website.

Transparency is a priority for Deutsche Telekom, with regular updates on the company’s commitment to human rights and environmental issues, available rights, and reporting channels published on its website .

