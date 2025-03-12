Digital X 2025: Future technologies at your fingertips

The world is becoming more and more digital: in the café around the corner, at the hairdresser's or in production on the assembly line. Digital applications simplify processes in companies. They increase convenience for customers. How can artificial intelligence make my company's work easier? How can my employees work seamlessly and smoothly on the go? How can I make it easier for my customers to book appointments? It is important to remain open to new things, to always question the tried and tested.

Digital X on tour through the regions

In the coming months, Digital X will stop in five major cities in Germany and, for the first time, in Vienna. The focus is on practical digitization solutions, artificial intelligence, sustainability and the future of the networked society. Companies, start-ups and visionaries present best practices, while panel discussions and networking opportunities promote direct exchange. In addition, numerous masterclasses offer knowledge to take home about the digital future.

18.03. Digital X Mitte | Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt

25.03. Digital X Süd | Allianz Arena, Munich

10.04. Digital X Wien | Stadthalle Wien

24.04. Digital X Nord | Messe Hannover

06.05. Digital X Ost | Stadium at Alten Försterei, Berlin

26.06. Digital X Südwest | Motorworld, Böblingen

Digital X 2025 in Cologne

As usual, the highlight of the initiative will take place in Cologne in September – this year on 10 September. The trade fair of the future will come to Cologne with interactive worlds of experience, top speakers and the latest digital innovations. This is where decision-makers from business, politics and science come together to shape the digital future together.

Information on all events can be found under www.digital-x.eu.