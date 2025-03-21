Earth Hour 2025 – Turn off the light and turn on climate protection

In this hour of darkness, we don't just want to turn off our own lights in offices and selected locations. Rather, we want to draw attention to the fact that climate protection and environmental protection are not only important on a certain day of the year, but that they must be integrated into our everyday lives. Every little action counts!

We can make a difference together – whether it's by using energy consciously, reducing plastic or supporting sustainable projects. These daily actions are critical to making a positive change and protecting our environment.

Our commitment to climate action goes beyond Earth Hour. Until the end of 2025, we aim to virtually eliminate carbon emissions from our operations and are committed to making our entire value chain carbon neutral by 2040. But you can also be part of this movement.

Be there and join in! Turn off the lights at 8:30 p.m. on March 22 and remember: taking action for our planet every day is the key to a sustainable future. Let's make the world a better place together – today and every day!

On March 24, another campaign will start at Miniatur Wunderland in Hamburg, we will show the effects of global warming. Stay tuned.