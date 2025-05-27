Click by Click. Part 3: The Illusory Truth Effect

“Spinach contains a lot of iron.” Many of us heard this statement as a child and perhaps believed it ourselves at some point and passed it on. In fact, this statement is wrong. It goes back to a miscalculation from the 19th century. But because it has been repeated for decades, it is still firmly anchored in many people's minds today. A typical example of the illusory truth effect. This describes the observation that the more often we encounter statements, the more credible they appear to us. Many memes, cultural myths and urban legends spread according to this principle - but so does political propaganda.

How our brain tricks us

The effect has been well researched and is linked to the way our brain works: It loves everything that is quick and easy. The more familiar information seems to us, the faster our brain can process it. It feels coherent and pleasant. And it is precisely this good feeling that we often unconsciously take as an indication that something must be reliable or correct.

Repetition plays a key role here: the more often we hear or read a statement, the more familiar it seems to us and the easier it is for us to categorize it. We then interpret this ease of thinking as confirmation of the content. Repetition not only creates a familiar feeling, but also makes statements seem more credible - even if their content is incorrect.

What is particularly tricky is that even if we know that a statement is not true, our skepticism decreases with every subsequent encounter. In a study*, researchers Lisa K. Fazio and Carrie L. Sherry from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, showed that this effect is independent of age and can hardly be overridden by intelligence or personality. Marketing, advertising and political communication make use of this finding.

Why is this relevant in the digital space?

Information spreads rapidly in social networks or messenger groups. The effect can be particularly effective there: What we read or hear again and again quickly sounds familiar and plausible. Even long-disproved claims or clichés persist, such as the long-disproved assertion that “we only use 10 percent of our brain”. The truth is that our brain is a highly complex organ that we use in its entirety - but not every region at the same time. There is no “unused” area waiting to be activated.

What's more, the constant repetition of certain content online can create digital echo chambers. In these groups, people mainly share statements that support their own opinion. Contradictory perspectives are ignored. This promotes polarization and leads to individual groups drifting further and further apart.

Being aware of the effect is the first step. Here`s what else you can do.

Check source - find other sources

Who stands behind a statement? Is there someone who benefits from the fact that you believe it? Who else has reported it? Who is portraying it differently? It is particularly worth taking a critical look at posts on social networks or unknown websites.

Who stands behind a statement? Is there someone who benefits from the fact that you believe it? Who else has reported it? Who is portraying it differently? It is particularly worth taking a critical look at posts on social networks or unknown websites. Be vigilant from the start

Actively checking or critically reflecting on information during initial contact significantly reduces uncritical acceptance later on. This principle has been psychologically researched and is referred to as “debiasing” or “fact-checking on initial contact”.

Actively checking or critically reflecting on information during initial contact significantly reduces uncritical acceptance later on. This principle has been psychologically researched and is referred to as “debiasing” or “fact-checking on initial contact”. Exchange ideas with others

Talk to others about information that you repeatedly notice. This sharpens your eye for different perspectives.

Repetitions can be harmless, as with the myth of spinach containing iron. But there is often more at stake online. If you know the mechanisms behind it and remain vigilant, you can better protect yourself and others from one-sided claims and deliberately misleading information.



*Source: Business Insider from the study by Lisa K. Fazio und Carrie L. Sherry

Against hate online: For respectful and democratic coexistence Since 2020, Telekom has been committed to a digital world in which everyone can live together according to democratic principles. The company stands for diversity and participation and are resolutely against opinion manipulation, exclusion and hate on the internet. This commitment is part of Deutsche Telekom's social responsibility. Together with strong partners, Deutsche Telekom empowers and sensitizes society to respectful interaction in the digital world. The company also promotes digital skills with numerous initiatives and offerings, such as Teachtoday.



All information on Telekom's social commitment can be found at

https://www.telekom.com/en/company/topic-specials/no-hate-speech

https://www.telekom.com/en/corporate-responsibility/social-commitment/engagement-telekom

https://www.teachtoday.de/en/