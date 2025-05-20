CDP A-List: Deutsche Telekom among top two percent of companies worldwide

Climate Protection Assessment by CDP: A Benchmark for Companies

Every year, the CDP, an international non-profit organization, evaluates the climate protection activities of companies: in addition to the measurement and reduction of climate-damaging emissions, the overall ranking takes into account the climate goals organizations set for themselves and how they assess, report and manage the opportunities and risks of man-made climate change for their business model.

The ratings range from D to A and reflect how far-reaching the measures taken by companies are to achieve the transformation to a climate-stable economy. Every year, the requirements increase to get a better rating.

Digitalization and Climate Protection: Synergies for the Future

"Digitalization, climate protection and economic efficiency are natural allies. As a telecommunications company, we build our networks as stable, modern and energy-efficient as possible. In this way, we offer our customers the best network and keep our electricity costs under control. In turn, with the help of AI and fast transmission technologies, we can help our business customers to make their production and logistics processes more efficient and thus save energy, resources and emissions," says Melanie Kubin-Hardewig, Head of Corporate Responsibility at Deutsche Telekom.

Successful Climate Protection Measures and Future Targets

Deutsche Telekom has above-average ratings in all 16 categories, with top marks in 12 categories. Climate protection is strategically closely interlinked with Deutsche Telekom's core business: as early as 1995, the year it was founded, the Group set itself its first targets for increasing energy efficiency and reducing emissions. The next milestone is due at the end of 2025: climate neutrality in the company's own operations (Scope 1 and 2). Since 2017, the Group has already reduced its emissions by more than 90 percent in absolute terms, including through the consistent purchase of electricity from renewable energies, increasing energy efficiency and reducing the size of the vehicle fleet.

More information on Deutsche Telekom's specific climate protection activities can be found in the new Corporate Responsibility Report 2024, which will be published on May 27.