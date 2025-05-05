HR Factbook for the 2024 financial year
The HR Factbook for the 2024 financial year provides you with key figures relating to Deutsche Telekom's employees.
The HR Factbook for the 2024 financial year provides you with key figures relating to Deutsche Telekom's employees.
It offers a comprehensive insight into the diversity of our employees, their skills and potential. You will also learn more about our organizational culture and gain insights into costs and productivity. In addition, we provide data on recruitment, mobility, fluctuation and information on occupational health and safety to round off the comprehensive picture of our HR work. VIDEO
Details on these topics are presented in the form of tables and diagrams, each of which is supplemented by short, explanatory texts.
Publication archive The HR Factbooks as well as the personnel reports of the previous years can be found in our publication archive .