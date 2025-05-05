HR Factbook for the 2024 financial year

It offers a comprehensive insight into the diversity of our employees, their skills and potential. You will also learn more about our organizational culture and gain insights into costs and productivity. In addition, we provide data on recruitment, mobility, fluctuation and information on occupational health and safety to round off the comprehensive picture of our HR work. VIDEO

Details on these topics are presented in the form of tables and diagrams, each of which is supplemented by short, explanatory texts.

Key figures for 2024

A total of 198,194 employees work for Deutsche Telekom in 33 countries

On average, our full-time employees generated revenue of EUR 578,236 per person in 2024

The proportion of women in middle and upper management is 32 percent

The share of digital experts rose by 0.7 percentage points to 22.7 percent

The health rate is 94.4 percent

Publication archive The HR Factbooks as well as the personnel reports of the previous years can be found in our publication archive .