Satellite Communication – A Powerful Addition to Europe’s Digital Future

Satellite Connectivity as a Building Block for a Resilient Network Infrastructure.

Europe's digital infrastructure rests on a solid foundation—ready to support innovation. While our terrestrial networks are a source of pride—for instance, Germany’s 5G mobile coverage reaches over 98% of the population—a new chapter in digitalization is already unfolding above our cell towers: in orbit.

Around 13,000 satellites, mostly active, currently circle the Earth. These satellites vary significantly in terms of altitude and technology. For example, geostationary satellites (GEO) orbit at 35,786 kilometers and remain fixed relative to the Earth’s surface, enabling them to cover large areas continuously—such as all of Europe. Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, on the other hand, operate at altitudes of 500 to 1,000 kilometers. While more satellites are needed in LEO constellations to ensure coverage, they offer lower latency for modern communication services.

Wherever terrestrial networks leave coverage gaps—due to difficult terrain or the absence of infrastructure—satellite communication offers a meaningful extension to ground-based infrastructures like mobile and fixed-line networks. This hybrid approach unlocks new possibilities in previously underserved regions and leads us to the two key use cases of satellite communication.

The Two Pillars of Satellite Connectivity: Fixed Broadband and Direct-to-Handset Services

One well-established service is fixed satellite broadband. A flat-panel antenna, typically installed on a rooftop, receives the satellite signal and forwards it to a modem, providing a stable internet connection—even in areas with no fixed-line or mobile coverage. Today’s offerings meet the needs of average household consumption. The technology is mature and widely available—used as a backup for business customers or as a primary connection in specific scenarios.

Still in development is the Direct-to-Handset satellite service, enabling direct communication between a satellite and a standard smartphone—without the need for additional hardware. While the technology is evolving, basic communication like text messaging (similar to SMS) is already possible. Deutsche Telekom, in collaboration with Google and Skylo, achieved a major milestone: sending the first satellite SMS in Europe using a commercial smartphone, the Google Pixel 9, via a GEO satellite.

For enterprise use cases, especially in the Internet of Things (IoT) space, connected devices and sensors are already leveraging a mix of cellular and satellite links. This convergence provides global, reliable coverage—even in remote areas—for industries like energy, logistics, and agriculture. In the near future, vehicles will also benefit, as all major automakers are working to integrate satellite-based data services.

Frequency Regulation in Europe

Frequencies are the invisible backbone of all wireless communication—without them, no signal can be transmitted or received. Regulating their use is essential for satellite communication. Some frequency bands, such as the Ku band (12–18 GHz), are explicitly allocated for satellite services and are already in active use, with established regulatory conditions.

Technically, it is possible to use other frequency bands—originally designated for different services like mobile networks—for satellite communication. However, this requires permission from the original frequency holder. Mobile network operators, for instance, have exclusive rights and must ensure that their terrestrial networks are not negatively impacted. This kind of shared use is possible through prioritization mechanisms. The U.S. has already introduced regulatory frameworks for secondary satellite use on mobile frequency bands. Europe, however, has yet to implement a similar approach.

Broadband Coverage – A Comparison with the United States

In contrast to Europe, the U.S. faces much lower network coverage and therefore relies more heavily on satellite communication, especially for rural areas. Geographic vastness and fewer neighboring countries also provide more favorable conditions for satellite deployment.

T-Mobile US, a Deutsche Telekom subsidiary, already offers a commercial Direct-to-Handset satellite service. Both T-Mobile customers and those from other providers can subscribe to satellite messaging services powered by Starlink. Currently focused on text messages, future expansions will include voice and data capabilities.

Non-Terrestrial Networks in Practice

At Deutsche Telekom, we see satellite communication not as a backup solution, but as a smart extension of our services. Our goal is to seamlessly integrate non-terrestrial networks (NTNs) into existing infrastructure—practically and with a customer-first mindset.

That said, satellite-based Direct-to-Handset services face physical limitations, such as requiring a clear line of sight to the satellite, making them usable only outdoors. However, other NTN technologies offer exciting solutions. At the historic Jizerská 50 cross-country ski race in the Czech Republic, a drone equipped with an LTE base station and satellite backhaul provided mobile coverage. Operating at an altitude of 2.3 kilometers, it offered speeds of up to 95 Mbit/s across a 6-kilometer radius—demonstrating the power of flexible, combined technologies to deliver connectivity in even the most remote settings.

IRIS² – Digital Sovereignty for Europe

With IRIS² (Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnectivity and Security by Satellite), the EU is building its own secure satellite network—a strategic move toward digital sovereignty. The objective is to create a high-performance and independent communications system accessible to both public institutions and businesses.

Deutsche Telekom is contributing as a core team member, bringing its expertise in ground infrastructure. In the first design phase, we are developing concepts for IT and data center services, secure networks (WAN), and a 5G core network for the system. To this end, we’ve signed a contract with the SpaceRise consortium.

Outlook

The future of telecommunications lies in the seamless convergence of terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks. This integration will enable robust and high-performing communication services worldwide—whether in densely populated cities, remote villages, or across the oceans. Particularly in Europe, where up to 98% of the population is already covered by 5G in some countries, the goal is not to replace but to intelligently enhance these networks.

At Deutsche Telekom, we are actively shaping this future—investing in innovative technologies like satellite communication and airborne base stations that will work hand in hand with mobile networks to drive Europe’s digital transformation forward.