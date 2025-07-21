No Hate Speech receives the German Award for Corporate Engagement

A new award for committed companies

The German Award for Corporate Engagement is a new nationwide award that honors the social commitment of companies. It honors companies that address specific societal challenges in cooperation with civil society or government partners. This includes topics such as educational justice, inclusion, climate protection and the strengthening of democratic values. Through their commitment, these companies act at the interface between business and society.

The prize is awarded by UPJ, a nationwide non-profit organization that is committed to responsible corporate governance, social commitment and cross-sectoral cooperation. The implementation is being carried out with the support of partners such as the communications consultancy Ketchum and the media company brand eins. An independent jury of experts from business, science, civil society and public administration decides on the award.

“No Hate Speech” wins in the category “Together for Democracy and Human Rights”

Deutsche Telekom's “No Hate Speech” initiative was honored in the category “Together for Democracy and Human Rights”- Since 2020, the initiative has been working for an internet in which everyone can take advantage of the opportunities offered by the digital world without fear of exclusion, hatred or disinformation. In 2024, the associated campaign was able to reach 1.2 billion media contacts and reached 5.9 million people with the initiative, e.g. via media literacy platforms, workshops or multipliers such as parents and educators.

“With “No Hate Speech”, we take responsibility where we work as a company. We are also cooperating closely with numerous partners on the initiative – especially from civil society. This collaboration has been at the heart of our initiative from the very beginning and is special. Community engagement requires a cross-sectoral approach to bring about change. Instead of individual solutions, we focus on commonality and synergies. We are proud that this award makes our efforts visible. “, says Marike Mehlmann-Tripp, Cluster Lead Social Engagement at Deutsche Telekom.

With “No Hate Speech”, Deutsche Telekom is helping to achieve a central goal: Between 2024 and 2027, more than 80 million people across the Group are expected to benefit from its commitment to promoting the digital society.