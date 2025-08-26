“Starke Stelle”: Protection for Municipal Engagement

Ms. Ansorge, “starke Stelle” supports municipal office holders and mandate holders in Germany who are confronted with hate, agitation, or threats in their political everyday life. What does this support look like in concrete terms?

“Starke Stelle” takes on a “navigator” function. We offer personal, needs-based guidance to assistance and support services. The first step is always a conversation in order to provide suitable offers at the municipal, state, or federal level for the individual situation.

An example: Last year, a mayor who had been subjected to massive threats and public slander for an extended period of time contacted us. After his car tires were slashed on his private property, he contacted us. He no longer felt safe at home either. We analyzed the situation and discussed how he could protect himself. We ultimately encouraged him to file a police report. We also connected him with a special contact point for municipal officials and elected officials, as well as with psychological support and legal advice.

Why does “starke Stelle” exist, and since when?

In Germany, more than 200,000 people volunteer in local politics. They ensure that daily life in cities, towns, and districts functions and shape our democratic coexistence—from schools and roads to environmental protection and social services. Unfortunately, they do not receive recognition alone for their commitment. Increasingly, they also experience hate, agitation, and threats—online, in everyday life, during election campaigns, at town hall meetings, or even on their own doorstep.

To support them in such cases and to show them that they are not alone with these challenges, the “starke Stelle” has existed since August 1, 2024. Organizationally, it is based at the German Forum for Crime Prevention (DFK) and funded by the Federal Ministry of the Interior.

Many politicians hesitate to seek help. They think they just have to endure criticism or even hostility. Where is the line?

It's not part of the job to allow yourself to be slandered. Nor is it part of the job to tolerate hatred, incitement, or threats. Criticism of political decisions, factual debates, or even the occasional passionate argument are part of a vibrant democracy. However, when attacks become personal, boundaries are crossed, or people are deliberately intended to intimidate, that's the end of it. No one is in office for that.

How many politicians in towns and municipalities are affected? Are there studies on the increase in hostility and attacks?

Yes, the figures exist. Looking at the Municipal Monitoring of the Federal Criminal Police Office (KoMo)*, about one-third (34 percent) of the surveyed municipal office holders experienced hostility in the last six months. 81 percent of them reported psychological and/or physical effects, only 11 percent filed a complaint. And only about one percent of them sought advice from a counseling center.

That is why it is so important that more people know about us and know where and how to get help. That is why we are pleased about the opportunity to inform about the service here as part of Telekom’s “Against Hate on the Net” initiative.

Why do so few turn to counseling centers and the police?

Often, support services are not so easy to find. And then there's the fact that some community volunteers have experienced in the past that reports were not taken seriously or that proceedings were quickly dismissed. This often leaves them with the feeling: "It won't achieve anything anyway." This frustration is understandable – and so is the criticism.

I used to be a lawyer specializing in victim protection. That's why it's particularly important to me to inform people about their rights, explain to them how criminal proceedings work – and make them aware of specialized and sensitive contact persons at the police and other support services.

You also have to know what to look for in the first place: Who offers psychosocial support? Who can advise when it comes to the security of one’s own home? That is not easy to grasp. The day of people who engage for the common good alongside their job and family also only has 24 hours. We provide relief by bundling suitable services and pointing to concrete contact points. That saves time and often makes the first step easier.

What long-term goals does “starke Stelle” pursue?

In the long run, it would be nice if we were no longer needed at all, because political debates could once again be conducted with respect, and hate and incitement no longer have a place. Until then, we support local activists in seeking help before conflicts escalate or feelings of powerlessness arise. Because those who stand up for their community make our democracy strong. And we stand by precisely these people.

Thank you very much for the conversation, Martina Ansorge.

This is how "starke Stelle" can be reached:

Advice and assistance for local officials and elected representatives



Via phone: 0800 – 300 99 44

(Mo–Fr from 9 to 16 o'clock) and by appointment

Via E-Mail: info@starkestelle.de



More information and materials: www.starkestelle.de

Confidential & free

* MOTRA has been conducting a "Municipal Monitoring of Hate, Incitement, and Violence Against Public Officials" (KoMo) since autumn 2021. The current results can be found here: https://www.motra.info/berichte