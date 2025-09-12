Telekom places 1st in NetFed's ranking of the best CR websites

While the authors of the CR benchmark lament increased greenhushing among many companies, Deutsche Telekom impresses with its interactivity, clear focus on transparency and the successful integration of sustainability into digital user guidance. Tools, such as the ESG KPI Tool, as well as the presentation of sustainable supply chains in the CR report and the climate impact were recognized as a benchmark for outstanding reporting.

The NetFed Ranking 2025: Leaders at a Glance

The current ranking includes 50 companies and focuses on transparency, user-friendliness and linking strategy with concrete measures. With 783 points, Deutsche Telekom is clearly ahead of second-placed Robert Bosch GmbH (712) and last year's winner REWE Group (703).

Sustainability as part of our strategy

"Especially in critical times, it is important to describe the added value of sustainable business. Today, more than ever, economy, ecology and social issues belong together. We remain authentic and credible by communicating in a fact-based and transparent manner and by showing where we come from, where we stand and where we want to go," explains Julija Dietrich, Cluster Lead CR-Communication & Reporting at Deutsche Telekom. "A good example: At the end of the year, Deutsche Telekom will become climate-neutral in its own operations throughout the Group. On the one hand, this means that we are achieving an ambitious interim target on our way to net 0 in 2040. On the other hand, we also clearly show that profitability and ecology can successfully go hand in hand at a DAX company. These and other messages should also be understood by non-experts. However, this is not so easy with climate and environmental issues because they are very complex. In this year's CR Report, we have therefore described the relevant ESG topics in a generally understandable way. For experts who want to go into greater detail, we also offer so-called deep dives."

Strategy and Trends in Focus

The NetFed study shows that complex requirements, such as those brought by the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), pose challenges for many companies and generally lead to more cautious reporting. Telekom, in contrast to this trend, sets a benchmark for clear positioning, meaningful data, and tangible experience.



