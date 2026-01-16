A Decade of Top Ratings: Deutsche Telekom on the CDP A List

Climate protection assessment by the CDP: more demanding from year to year

The CDP, an international non-profit organization, annually evaluates the climate protection activities of companies: the overall ranking takes into account, among other things, which climate goals organizations set themselves, how they evaluate, report and manage the opportunities and risks of man-made climate change for their business model, or what successes they can show in reducing emissions.

The ratings range from D- to A. They provide investors or business customers with information on how far-reaching the measures taken by companies are to achieve the transition to a climate-stable economy. The requirements for a good rating increase every year in order to stimulate and reward the continuous development of companies.

Digitalisation and climate protection are closely linked

"Digitalization is a key to solving current challenges, but it will only work if we make it sustainable and socially acceptable," said Robert Metzke, Head of Corporate Responsibility at Deutsche Telekom. "The tenth consecutive award from the CDP clearly underlines that climate protection is not a trend at Deutsche Telekom, but a strategic topic that we are pursuing transparently and consistently." Digitization and artificial intelligence can, for example, help predict the availability of renewable energies and compensate for peak loads via intelligent control of storage capacities. In production or logistics processes, real-time data or digital twins enable a more economical use of resources. This reduces dependence on supply chains, saves money and also benefits the environment. When it comes to the trend topic of artificial intelligence, Deutsche Telekom adopted guiding principles early on to promote the sustainable development and use of the technology.

Successful climate protection measures and future goals

Ecological and social responsibility have been part of the company's activities for more than three decades. Climate protection is one of the four key topics of the Group's corporate responsibility strategy: since 2021, Deutsche Telekom has been purchasing electricity exclusively from renewable energies throughout the Group and is continuously increasing energy efficiency in order to keep electricity demand constant despite network expansion. The Group reports transparently on targets and progress on an annual basis. Detailed information on the achievement of the climate target – including the goal of greenhouse gas neutrality in its own operations (Scope 1 &2) by the end of 2025 – can be found in Deutsche Telekom's Annual Report, which will be published on February 26.