MWC: Deutsche Telekom with AI for everyone

The success of AI in companies depends above all on setting the right course for its use - safely and confidently in Europe. Using technology in a beneficial way for yourself and others. Deutsche Telekom has already switched on the AI booster and shows what it has in its quiver today and for the future. For companies and for all customers who rely on Deutsche Telekom. The motto: "Magenta AI at Scale. Human at Heart".

"We are AI optimists"

For example, a mobile network with AI that independently adapts to people's usage behavior – regardless of whether they use it to make calls, surf, play games or run robots and industrial applications. A network that recognizes their intentions and accommodates them with specific network characteristics. That maintains itself and anticipates technical problems and fixes them: This is the Deutsche Telekom network of the future. As early as March 2025, Deutsche Telekom presented a concept in Barcelona for how its AI agents can independently detect public events in the network and implement optimization measures, for example by reallocating mobile communications resources or adapting configurations in the network. After all, if a mobile phone cell is used by many people, more capacity is needed. This solution then made its debut in Germany just a few months later and proved itself at major events as well as at Christmas markets.

"We are AI optimists," emphasizes Abdu Mudesir, Deutsche Telekom Board Member for Product and Technology, who is responsible for Deutsche Telekom's presence in Barcelona. "AI is a partner for all employees in their daily work. In addition, it enables new products and services and creates real added value for all customers in our networks. That's why we're looking forward to the MWC - here we will show what Deutsche Telekom can already do today."

AI safe and easy

Other examples at the MWC: With its AI factory in Munich, Deutsche Telekom shows how companies in Europe can run AI applications safely on the continent. Deutsche Telekom also wants to make it easier to set up an intelligent home in the future: According to the concept, AI should help to make the necessary connections between devices, services and people. Needs-based and simply by voice. Highlight: Older devices, such as cameras, would also be able to be integrated in this way in the future. The AI glasses, which Deutsche Telekom has in its luggage this year as a concept study, also work by voice.

Last but not least, a huge topic at the Deutsche Telekom booth: protection and security in a world in which anyone can produce and distribute AI fakes at the touch of a button – news and voices as well as entire videos of well-known personalities. Or avatars, sent out as conversation partners, not always with good intentions.

The “hubraum” team is on board again. The “Tech Incubator” of Deutsche Telekom will be presenting ten start-ups in the 4YFN (4 years from now) area in Hall 8.1 booth 8.1B40. The topics covered range from powerful AI and data-safe synthetic data to next-generation connectivity and quantum-enabled solutions. The founders will also be demonstrating this also on Deutsche Telekom's main stage in Hall 3 and in exclusive presentations at 4YFN.

Be there!

Deutsche Telekom booth: Hall 3, booth 3M31.

Press conference on March 2 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with Abdu Mudesir at the booth and in the livestream

Livestream at www.telekom.com/media

Stage program and events

hubraum booth with ten startups in the 4YFN (4 years from now) area in Hall 8.1, Booth 8.1B40

Background: MWC Barcelona 2026 will take place from March 2 to 5. Organized by the GSMA, the Mobile World Congress is the world's largest trade fair for the mobile communications industry. Device manufacturers, network providers and technology leaders will present their innovations in the areas of 5G and 6G, AI, IoT and more. Last year, the key event for connectivity and mobile technology attracted 2,900 exhibitors and more than 109,000 visitors from 205 countries.

Deutsche Telekom at MWC Barcelona from March 2 to 5, 2026

Stream press conference

Live from Barcelona on March 2 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. under www.telekom.com/media



MWC Theme Special

You can find more information on the individual topics under www.telekom.com/mwc-special



Visit us – in Barcelona or online

Experience our products and technologies live. From March 2 to 5, 2026, you will find Deutsche Telekom in hall 3 at booth 3M31. We look forward to seeing you. All events will be streamed live.



Stage program and events: mwc.telekom.com/2026